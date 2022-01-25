What is the casino industry’s role on the tech scene?

The tech scene can also be seen as a solution-based landscape. In fact, every industry needs solutions to advance, and quite often solutions designed for one industry become useful in another. And there are no doubts that casinos, both land-based and online, are always in need of innovation. As with the wider gaming industry, logistics, retail stores, online eComm stores, and many more, the iGaming industry plays a huge role on the tech scene. As such, below we are going to look at how casinos contribute to the evolution of the tech scene, and the future of the tech scene.

Creating Jobs for a Wide Array of Information Technology Skillsets

Key economic areas casinos excel in within the tech sector is job creation. The industry is one that is continually growing, so anyone looking for an IT career with the chance to progress – the iGaming sector is a solid option. Since HTML5 replaced Flash tech for mobile web browser casino gaming, the demand for Java Developers has skyrocketed. Meanwhile, coders, IT security experts and analysts, networking specialists, graphic designers (if you can put this under IT), and algorithm specialists have all found work with promising career prospects thanks to the casino’s role in the tech.

How does IT job creation help the tech scene? It gives countries a high supply of human capital in the IT sector. More people pay for IT related education, which then helps IT schools expand and offer those that want to enter this industry better value/more affordable courses.

Online Casinos Helped to Spearhead the Advancement of Algorithms

When a technology is needed within an industry, its development is enhanced and/or quickened by demand. In the casino industry, Random Number Generators (RNGs) were the in-demand tech needed. Past RNGs were eventually easily cracked creating mass investment in designing the perfect RNGs for video slots, table games, online poker, and other casino games. Today, RNGs are uncrackable and unpredictable, making them impossible to manipulate.

How does algorithm advancement help the tech scene? Highly secure RNGs are needed across multiple sectors, and also the mathematics behind the algorithms are useful. RNGs are used in the financial industry, in the wider gaming community, within blockchain tech, data encryption, flight/pilot training, and many other industries.

The Rise of the Blockchain Technology & Cryptos Stems Partly via the Influence of Online Casinos

For a start, if you are an online casino player and you read casino reviews, you will already know that cryptos are a major part of online gambling these days. In fact, there are solutions coming in the future that will use smart contracts for high rollers that travel overseas to gamble in places like Vegas or Macau. In the current system, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Tron, and Ripple’s XRP are all popular and make up for a good percentage of the activity on cryptocurrency exchanges.

How does blockchain casino tech help the tech scene? We will soon see lightning-fast smart contracts. The crypto casino scene is one that demands faster blockchain transaction speeds. As a result, there are teams funded by casino money working on creating blockchain ecosystems using smart contracts that process in seconds.

The Creation of Virtual Worlds on the Metaverse Has Finding from Casinos

For humanity, the next piece of tech that will change our lives is mainstream virtual reality and massive virtual worlds in what many call the Metaverse. Atari is already in the beta stage of creating virtual reality casinos, while there are other companies also investing in online casino Metaverse tech. Eventually there will be huge virtual worlds filled with super-sized casinos and casino cities larger than Vegas and Macau put together, and it will be online casino money that created these worlds.

How do casinos help the Metaverse evolve? The tech used to create virtual reality casinos, and eventually worlds, will be shared with other companies looking to create enormous cities with virtual shopping malls for memes, digital music, digital game purchases, game skin stores for eSports, and more.