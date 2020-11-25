What role do casinos play in TV and film?

We all like to be entertained in our spare time and do things which keep us amused. There is no doubt that catching exciting films or dramatic TV shows is top of the list for many. Of course, these forms of entertainment rest on the quality of the story and also the settings they use to stage the action. One perennial favourite for many directors is casinos.

This prevalence of casino play, both off and online, around the UK has seen it become something many of us recognise in culture. But what role do they play in storytelling for TV and films?

Pop culture and entertainment

From BritBox to Netflix, you will probably see casino scenes cropping up when you view films or TV shows. When you look further though, it actually becomes clear that casino play is only one part of leisure that is portrayed within entertainment.

Making full use of pop culture which people connect with is actually a neat way for writers to add a layer of realism to their creations. While many films or TV series create an entirely fictional world, many more actually use pop culture references to hit home.

How do casinos fit into this?

Naturally, casinos are also something that shows and movies use to resonate with people and add extra realism. The casino aesthetic is fairly broad and that makes it extra useful to producers. This multi-faceted appeal means they can use a casino setting in many different ways and to produce many different effects with the viewing public. From glamour to drama and tension, using casinos in scenes can really help the film or TV show come to life.

This sees casino games being used to move the action along or elicit certain emotions from the viewing public. But which games are most commonly seen on-screen and why?

Blackjack

One of the most popular is blackjack. As with a lot of other casino games in TV or film, this can often be used to make the action look glamorous or the main character look suave. The James Bond series of films are classic examples of this. Blackjack can also be used by directors to symbolise how life works or how the characters are open to fate. As blackjack sees players having to make choices on whether to ‘Stick’ or ‘Twist’, it is a good metaphor for how any decision the characters make on-screen may affect their future.

Roulette

Another casino game that you will see in many TV programmes and movies is roulette. As roulette is enshrined in popular culture, it is something familiar for viewers to connect with. Roulette also allows writers to show how luck can transform a character’s life. Even better, this can be done in a visual way which is easy to understand for people watching. Roulette is also great for adding tension to any scene, as the ball rolls slowly around the wheel and leaves us awaiting the outcome in total suspense.

Poker

Poker is a massive casino game in popular culture. Most people know what it involves and how dramatic it can get even if they have never played. This makes it a favourite of writers who want to borrow this feeling of drama. By setting some of the action in a high-stakes casino poker game, they are able to really ramp up the intensity on-screen. Of course, poker is also a game of strategy. When used on-screen, it acts as a metaphor for how staying calm under pressure and following a good plan can help you succeed in life.

Casinos play a big role in TV and film

There is no doubt that casinos play a major role in both TV shows and films. They crop up so many times in so many different places, that they must offer something unique to directors. As we have looked at above, this is certainly the case. From helping them to tap into pop culture, to giving an easy way to add glamour or drama to the action, casinos are a valuable tool to use on-screen.