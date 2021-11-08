What to watch if you liked Squid Game

The Korean drama Squid Game has become something of a phenomenon. The Netflix show was released mere weeks ago and has already broken records on the streaming service.

Battle Royale

Battle Royale can be considered the OG of dystopian survival competition dramas. This Japanese film was released in 2000 and has since become a cult classic. Set in the future, the government captures a group of students and pit them against each other in a battle to the death. Many described the film as ‘twisted’, but if you loved Squid Game and the hit series Hunger Games, which inspired the movie, Battle Royale should be on your watch list.

As the Gods Will

If you ever thought your life was boring, take a look at Shun Takahata, who’s been forced to participate in a game of life or death. This Japanese movie was released in 2014, so while the premise is quite similar, the more supernatural tone makes for a compelling watch. While not exactly a series, this is one for the books if you’re looking for a Squid Game fix with a Japanese twist.

Would You Rather

The classic would you rather game takes a shocking and gruesome turn in this thrilling movie starring Brittany Snow as a down-on-her-luck woman who needs money to pay for her brother’s hospital expenses. She is soon approached by a stranger, inviting her to join a game with a cash prize that could solve all her problems. However, the offer does not come without some rather sadistic rules and failure to follow them means the ultimate sacrifice – your life. Much like Squid Game, this movie looks at how desperation can push people to their limits.

Escape Room

Another movie released on Netflix, Escape Room is an iteration of an already popular concept of escape rooms. Here, six strangers are thrown together into one room for the chance to win big money. The caveat – the escape room is not all fun and games, and failure to complete the room’s puzzles have deadly consequences. Another take on life or death games, Escape Room is packed with entertaining deaths and action sequences over the course of its runtime.

The Purge

The Purge has been around for a few years now and there are various follow-ups to the original film. If you like the horrific and chilling cold-heartedness of the Squid Game masterminds, then the Purge is the horror series for you. Also set in the future, the anthology film series has been hugely popular and continues to attract audiences after each movie is released. The basic premise, if you haven’t already heard, is that one day every year in the US, murder becomes legal for 12 hours. As you can expect, chaos and grisly violence are the order of the day and everyone tries to kill or be killed. It may be scary and depressing, but it’s also good fun.

If there’s one thing that the widespread success of Squid Game has demonstrated, it’s that people thoroughly enjoy the tension and drama of the thriller genre. Be it on the Netflix platform or across other aspects of the entertainment sector like gaming, people are tuning in avidly and it doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon.