Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? and A Very Peculiar Practice come to BritBox this week

Complete boxsets of classic comedies 2Point4Children and Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? plus comedy-drama A Very Peculiar Practice are coming to BritBox from Thursday 16th December.

A Very Peculiar Practice

The various misadventures of Stephen Daker, a young doctor who works for the health centre of a modern British university. Starring Peter Davison, Barbara Flynn and David Troughton.



Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?

Terry and Bob from The Likely Lads (1964) continue their life after Terry arrives home from serving in the Army to discover that Bob is about to marry his girlfriend Thelma.

Can Thelma lead Bob onto the straight and narrow path or will Terry divert things once again ? Starring Rodney Bewes, James Bolam and Brigit Forsyth.

2Point4Children

Series following the lives of the Porters, a seemingly average, working-class London family whose world is frequently turned upside-down by bad luck and bizarre occurrences. Starring Gary Olsen, Belinda Lang and John Pickard.