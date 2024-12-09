Wheel of Time season 3 debut date confirmed

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor. Image credit:Jan Thijs/Amazon/Sony Pictures Television. © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC and Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Wheel of Time, Prime Video’s epic fantasy series based on Robert Jordan book, will return with its third season on March 13th 2025.

The show follows Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) who learns he is The Dragon Reborn, a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world – or break it.

At the end of Season Two, after defeating Ishamael, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn.

But in Season Three, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon.

As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Egwene (Madeleine Madden).

These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark – no matter the cost.

The series cast also includes Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Kate Fleetwood as Leandrin Guirale, Natasha O’Keefe as Lanfear, Ayoola Smart as Aviendha, and Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw.