Prime Video reveals Reacher return date

Prime Video has confirmed that the third season of Reacher will stream in all territories on February 20th.

Based on Lee Child’s novels, the series stars Alan Ritchson in the title role and will debut its first three episodes on that date, with subsequent episodes dropping every Thursday through to March 27th.

Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, the new season sees Reacher trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out.

The season also sees Maria Sten reprising her role as Frances Neagley – soon to star in her own spin-off series – alongside series newcomers Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.

In October the series was renewed for a fourth season.

Reacher is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios.