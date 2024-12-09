Sky UK to bundle Max from early 2026

Sky customers will get bundled access to the advert-supported version of Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s premium global streaming service, when it launches in the UK and Ireland in early 2026.

An “expanded long-term partnership” announced by the two firms means Sky Atlantic and the entertainment plan on NOW, the Sky-owned streaming service, will continue to bring viewers existing WBD shows such as House of the Dragon and their future seasons.

The deal also covers any new series aired before the end of 2025. Shows which launch after that date, including the upcoming Harry Potter series, will stream on Max.

Initially available in the US, Max has been rolling out to major international markets, including Europe, over the course of 2024.

Its expansion into the UK has been delayed by the existing content deal between Sky and WBD which gives Sky exclusive rights over many of WBD’s biggest titles. However WBD bosses have spoken extensively about their plans to bring the service to the UK, one of the biggest pay TV markets, once that deal expires at the end of 2025.

In addition to being bundled for Sky and Now entertainment customers, Max will be available for all UK households to subscribe to direct, with apps available for a host of major brand Smart TVs and streaming devices.

The new arrangement, which forms part of a wider agreement between WBD and Sky’s parent company Comcast, mirrors its deal with Paramount which was also previously a major supplier of content to Sky but now operates its own streaming service in the UK which is bundled with a Sky Cinema subscription.

Dana Strong, Sky Group CEO, commented: “This partnership solidifies Sky as the ultimate TV destination and the preferred partner of choice for streamers, rights holders and content creators alike.”

“This new partnership provides an expanded range of content for our customers to enjoy Warner Bros. Discovery’s popular storytelling through Max.

“The combination of content from our partners, alongside our slate of Sky Originals, and Sky’s leading aggregation of the UK and Ireland’s best content apps gives us an unrivalled entertainment proposition and an exceptional line-up of the world’s best shows.”

Andrew Georgiou, President & Managing Director for WBD UK & Ireland, said: “Arriving in early 2026, the market-wide launch of Max in the U.K & Ireland is a significant step in its global roll-out, and will be the place where audiences find incredible new shows, including the future Harry Potter series from HBO.

“Our new agreement will continue Warner Bros. Discovery’s long-standing collaboration with Sky and deepen our relationship across distribution and now the bundling of Max.

“This will enable Max immediately at launch to be available to millions of passionate video subscribers, and separately be available to the more than 20 million other broadband households in the territories through Max direct to consumer and other partnerships.”