Wheel of Time season 3 preview now available

Daniel Henney (al’Lan Mandragoran), Josha Stradowski (Rand al’Thor), Rosamund Pike (Moiraine Damodred). Image Credit: Ilze Kitshoff/Prime. Copyright: Amazon MGM Studios

Wheel of Time fans can now watch the opening 11 minutes of the show’s third season.

The special sneak peek is now available on Prime Video at the end of the third episode of the Season Three premiere of Reacher, which also debuted today.

Based on Robert Jordan’s books, Wheel of Time follows Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) who learns he is The Dragon Reborn, a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world – or break it.

Set to stream from March 13th, season three is adapted from Jordan’s fourth book, The Shadow Rising.

The threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon.

As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Egwene (Madeleine Madden).

These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark – no matter the cost.

The series cast also includes Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Kate Fleetwood as Leandrin Guirale, Natasha O’Keefe as Lanfear, Ayoola Smart as Aviendha, and Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw.