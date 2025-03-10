Wheel of Time returns to Prime Video this week

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor. Image credit:Jan Thijs/Amazon/Sony Pictures Television. © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC and Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Epic fantasy series Wheel of Time returns to Amazon’s Prime Video this week (March 13th) for it’s third season.

Based on Robert Jordan’s books, the series follows Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) who learns he is The Dragon Reborn, a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world – or break it.

Season three is primarily based on The Shadow Rising, the fourth book in the saga.

The threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon.

As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Egwene (Madeleine Madden).

These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark – no matter the cost.

The cast also includes Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Kate Fleetwood as Leandrin Guirale, Natasha O’Keefe as Lanfear, Ayoola Smart as Aviendha, and Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw.

Season Three will debut with the first three episodes, with new episodes then streaming each week thereafter until the season finale on April 17th.