Sony Pictures has released the official poster for I Wanna Dance with Somebody, its upcoming biopic about the late musical icon, Whitney Houston and starring Naomi Ackie stars as Houston.

Directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Academy Award Nominee Anthony McCarten, the film also stars Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters.

The film arrives in cinemas on December 23rd.