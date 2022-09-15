Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody gets trailer

Sony has released the first UK trailer for I Wanna Dance with Somebody, a “a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston.” Starring BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie and hailing from the writer of Bohemian Rhapsody, the film will debut in cinemas on December 26th.

Synopsis:

The film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.

From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody was Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten and produced by Clive Davis and.