The new console and PC version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? will be released on October 29th in Europe and on November 17th in North America, developers Microids have announced.

The game offers both solo and offline & online multiplayer game modes, and features 6 iconic TV sets and includes 3,000 questions, 2,000 of which are questions customised for each country.

