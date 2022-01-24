Who Wants To Be A Millionaire…? gets new spin-off series

A new spin-off from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire…? has been announced by series makers Stellify Media, part of Sony Pictures Television.

Called Fastest Finger First and presented by Anita Rani, the new show will air immediately before Millionaire and will offer contestants a guaranteed place on the parent show.

The show is based on Millionaire’s Fastest Finger First round where contestants must put their answers to a multiple-choice question, in a specific order.

Five contestants will play against each other to take it in turn to work their way up the question ladder. The two with the biggest score at the end of the round go head-to-head in a Fastest Finger First dual.

At the end of each episode, whoever is in the seat when the Klaxon sounds has won a place to be fast tracked to sit in the Millionaire hot seat in front of Jeremy Clarkson, by-passing the usual Fastest Fingers First round that opens the show.

Anita Rani said: “I’ve always loved Who Wants To Be A Millionaire…? and was thrilled to be invited to host this spin off. I’m a huge fan of quiz shows, and there is no doubt that Jeremy is a formidable host.

“I’m just relieved in Fastest Finger First, there isn’t a round for contestants to ask for my answers to the questions!”

Kieran Doherty, Joint MD, Stellify Media said: “The premise of Fastest Finger First might be simple, but in no way is it easy to do.

“As with Millionaire, Fastest Finger First holds the same excitement and tension – knowing when to use your question’s safety net and when to risk it all to push on, creates really compelling viewing.”