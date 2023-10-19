Will Gluck’s Anyone But You gets trailer and UK release date 

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in this new trailer for Anyone But You, Director Will Gluck’s latest romcom which arrives in UK cinemas on December 26th.

Synopsis:

Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia.

So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

The cast also includes Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.