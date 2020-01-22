William Dieterle’s Syncopation to get UK Blu-ray release

A new restored and remastered version of William Dieterle’s stylish jazz chronicle Syncopation is getting a Dual Format (Blu-ray & DVD) release on March 16th as part of the Eureka Classics.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

A jazz trumpeter tries to woo a fellow musician in mourning for her dead lover, and sets up a band in an attempt to bring them closer together.

Covering a quarter-century of American “syncopated” music (ragtime, jazz, swing, blues, and boogie woogie), Syncopation features music from the turn of the 20th century through prohibition, the Great Depression, and the outbreak of WWII.

Featuring jazz greats Benny Goodman, Charlie Barnet, Gene Krupa, Harry James, and more.

Presented from a stunning 2K restoration and available for the first time in the UK on home video, Syncopation will include the following extras:

Presented in 1080p on Blu-ray from a 2K restoration completed by the Cohen Film Collection

Progressive encode on the DVD

LPCM 2.0 audio (Uncompressed on Blu-ray)

PLUS: A collector’s booklet featuring a new essay by Pasquale Iannone

*Affiliate Link