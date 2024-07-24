LG’s latest smart monitor goes on sale next month

LG has revealed that its new 34-inch display smart monitor will be on sale in the US and Korea from August, with other markets following shortly after.

The LG MyView Smart Monitor (model 34SR65QC) features a curved, 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide VA panel with 3,440 x 1,440 resolution which the firm says is capable of “delivering 300 nits of brightness, a wide viewing angle and 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut”.

Powered by LG’s webOS platform, the monitor also features apps such as mail, online document editors and cloud storage – allowing users to carry out tasks with no need to connect to a PC or laptop – plus apps for content services including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

Users also get access to LG Channels, the firm’s growing line-up of free streaming channels spanning categories such as movies, news, sports and drama.

Mac, iPhone and iPad users can also connect via AirPlay while Android or Windows get ScreenShare support.

“By expanding the LG MyView Smart Monitor lineup with our new 34-inch curved UltraWide model, we are providing consumers with a comprehensive productivity and entertainment solution,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company.

“We will continue to introduce versatile smart monitors that combine innovative designs with premium performance and practical features.”