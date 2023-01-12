Wolf Pack – Paramount+ releases new trailer for upcoming series

Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Wolf Pack which arrives on the service on January 26th in the US and Canada and on the 27th in the UK & Ireland, Australia, Latin America and Brazil.

Written and produced by former Teen Wolf showrunner Jeff Davis, the series is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom and follows two teenagers whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.

Wounded in the chaos, the pair are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire.

As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

The series cast includes Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Rodrigo Santoro and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Additional cast includes Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, James Martinez, Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams and Sean Philip Glasgow.