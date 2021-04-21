SEENIT

Wonder Woman 1984 enjoys sixth week at top of Official Film Chart

Wonder Woman 1984 tops the Official Film Chart for a sixth week while Disney & Pixar’s Soul floats back up to its Number 2 peak, and Joker rebounds to Number 3.

Meanwhile Godzilla: King of the Monsters falls two spots to Number 4 and The Invisible Man moves up six places to return to the Top 5 at Number 5, marking its 24th non-consecutive week in the chart.

Spider-Man: Far From Home drops to 6, Harry Potter: The Complete Collection is down one to Number 7, and Godzilla (2014) has stormed up 21 places to Number 8 as fans revisit the franchise following the release of sequel Godzilla vs. Kong.

The week’s highest new entry, Let Him Go, starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane lands at Number 9 and Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone rounds off this week’s countdown at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 21st April 2021

LWPosTitleLabel
11WONDER WOMAN 1984WARNER HOME VIDEO
32SOULWALT DISNEY
43JOKERWARNER HOME VIDEO
24GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERSWARNER HOME VIDEO
115THE INVISIBLE MANUNIVERSAL PICTURES
56SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOMESONY PICTURES HE
67HARRY POTTER – THE COMPLETE COLLECTIONWARNER HOME VIDEO
298GODZILLA (2014)WARNER HOME VIDEO
NEW9LET HIM GOUNIVERSAL PICTURES
610HARRY POTTER & THE PHILOSOPHER’S STONEWARNER HOME VIDEO

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of Blithe Spirit starring Judi Dench & Dan Stevens. The British comedy will be available to download & keep from 26 April.

