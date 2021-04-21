Wonder Woman 1984 enjoys sixth week at top of Official Film Chart

Wonder Woman 1984 tops the Official Film Chart for a sixth week while Disney & Pixar’s Soul floats back up to its Number 2 peak, and Joker rebounds to Number 3.

Meanwhile Godzilla: King of the Monsters falls two spots to Number 4 and The Invisible Man moves up six places to return to the Top 5 at Number 5, marking its 24th non-consecutive week in the chart.

Spider-Man: Far From Home drops to 6, Harry Potter: The Complete Collection is down one to Number 7, and Godzilla (2014) has stormed up 21 places to Number 8 as fans revisit the franchise following the release of sequel Godzilla vs. Kong.

The week’s highest new entry, Let Him Go, starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane lands at Number 9 and Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone rounds off this week’s countdown at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 21st April 2021

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO 3 2 SOUL WALT DISNEY 4 3 JOKER WARNER HOME VIDEO 2 4 GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERS WARNER HOME VIDEO 11 5 THE INVISIBLE MAN UNIVERSAL PICTURES 5 6 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE 6 7 HARRY POTTER – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION WARNER HOME VIDEO 29 8 GODZILLA (2014) WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 9 LET HIM GO UNIVERSAL PICTURES 6 10 HARRY POTTER & THE PHILOSOPHER’S STONE WARNER HOME VIDEO

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of Blithe Spirit starring Judi Dench & Dan Stevens. The British comedy will be available to download & keep from 26 April.