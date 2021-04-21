Wonder Woman 1984 enjoys sixth week at top of Official Film Chart

Wonder Woman 1984 tops the Official Film Chart for a sixth week while Disney & Pixar’s Soul floats back up to its Number 2 peak, and Joker rebounds to Number 3.
Meanwhile Godzilla: King of the Monsters falls two spots to Number 4 and The Invisible Man moves up six places to return to the Top 5 at Number 5, marking its 24th non-consecutive week in the chart.
Spider-Man: Far From Home drops to 6, Harry Potter: The Complete Collection is down one to Number 7, and Godzilla (2014) has stormed up 21 places to Number 8 as fans revisit the franchise following the release of sequel Godzilla vs. Kong.
The week’s highest new entry, Let Him Go, starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane lands at Number 9 and Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone rounds off this week’s countdown at Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 21st April 2021
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|WONDER WOMAN 1984
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|3
|2
|SOUL
|WALT DISNEY
|4
|3
|JOKER
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|2
|4
|GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|11
|5
|THE INVISIBLE MAN
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|5
|6
|SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME
|SONY PICTURES HE
|6
|7
|HARRY POTTER – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|29
|8
|GODZILLA (2014)
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|9
|LET HIM GO
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|6
|10
|HARRY POTTER & THE PHILOSOPHER’S STONE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of Blithe Spirit starring Judi Dench & Dan Stevens. The British comedy will be available to download & keep from 26 April.