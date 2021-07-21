Wonder Woman 1984 is the UK’s best selling film of the year

Data from the Official Charts Company reveals Wonder Woman 1984 is the biggest film of 2021 so far with 216,000 sales over the first six months, 67% of which were physical copies across DVD, Blu-ray and 4k UHD.

The DC films production starring Gal Gadot spent six consecutive weeks at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart, and 18 weeks in the Top 10.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League lands at Number 2, closely followed by Godzilla vs. Kong at 3, with just 1,600 sales between the two blockbusters.

Other brand-new releases for 2021 include Roald Dahl’s The Witches (7), Bill & Ted Face The Music (9), Raya & The Last Dragon (15) and The Secret Garden (17).

The biggest film not released this year is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which lands at Number 4, and Tenet is at Number 5. Still one of the UK’s most successful films more than three years post-release, The Greatest Showman comfortably lands a placing in the year-to-date Top 10 at Number 6.

While animated films such as Trolls World Tour (14), Sing (20), Soul (24) and SCOOB! (25) are among the most popular of the last six months, several features where real life and animation collide are also performing well in 2021, with Tom & Jerry: The Movie at Number 13, Sonic The Hedgehog speeding in at 16, Peter Rabbit hopping to Number 27 and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu landing at Number 37.

The UK’s Official Top 10 biggest films of 2021 so far