Wonder Woman 1984 is this week’s most bought movie

Wonder Woman 1984 debuts at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart following its digital download release on March 9.

The sequel to 2017’s hit finds Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) living a low-profile life despite her powers, undertaking heroic acts in disguise. However, she soon has to muster all her strength, wisdom and courage to face-off with supervillains Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

The film pushes last week’s chart-topper Spider-Man: Far From Home to Number 3, as The Secret Garden holds firm at Number 2.

Roald Dahl’s The Witches climbs three to Number 4 as the final chapter of the Maze Runner trilogy Maze Runner: The Death Cure finishes at Number 5.

A second new entry in this week’s Top 10 comes from Jiu Jitsu, which rises five places to Number 6. Alain Mussi and Nicolas Cage star in this sci-fi martial arts flick which sees an amnesiac Jiu-Jitsu master battle to regain his memory and save mankind.

Birds of Prey drops to Number 7 as Avengers: Endgame continues to climb, up two this week to Number 8, and Little Women rebounds eight spaces to Number 9.

Finally, Taron Egerton’s turn as Elton John is back in the Top 10 as Rocketman climbs two places to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 17th March 2021

LW Pos Title Label NEW 1 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO 2 2 THE SECRET GARDEN UNIVERSAL PICTURES 1 3 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE 7 4 ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 5 MAZE RUNNER – THE DEATH CURE 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 11 6 JIU JITSU SIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT 6 7 BIRDS OF PREY AND THE FANTABULOUS WARNER HOME VIDEO 10 8 AVENGERS – ENDGAME MARVEL FILMS 17 9 LITTLE WOMEN (2019) SONY PICTURES HE 12 10 ROCKETMAN PARAMOUNT © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at Oscar nominated Disney/Pixar animation Soul, which is available to Download & Keep from March 23rd.