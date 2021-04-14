Wonder Woman 1984 retains top spot in Official Film Chart

Wonder Woman 1984 wins a 5th week at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart following a tough battle with Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Disney and Pixar’s Soul drops to Number 3, finishing just ahead of Joker which flies a massive 15 places to Number 4, as Spider-Man: Far From Home rounds off the Top 5 at Number 5.

The first in the magical series, Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone jumps seven places to Number 6, its highest ever placing on the Official Film Chart and first time ever in the Top 10; Scoob! shuffles down two to Number 7; Harry Potter: The Complete Collection levitates two to Number 8.

Roald Dahl’s The Witches is down one places to Number 9, and Trolls World Tour finishes at Number 10 after falling four places.

Finally, further down the Top 20, four more Harry Potter films feature: Harry Potter & The Chamber of Secrets (15), Harry Potter & The Prisoner Of Azkaban (18), Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire (19) and Harry Potter & The Half-Blood Prince (20).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 14th April 2021

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO 3 2 GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERS WARNER HOME VIDEO 2 3 SOUL WALT DISNEY 19 4 JOKER WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 5 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE 13 6 HARRY POTTER & THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE WARNER HOME VIDEO 5 7 SCOOB WARNER HOME VIDEO 10 8 HARRY POTTER – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION WARNER HOME VIDEO 8 9 ROALD DAHL'S THE WITCHES WARNER HOME VIDEO 6 10 TROLLS WORLD TOUR DREAMWORKS ANIMATION

