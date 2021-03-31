Wonder Woman 1984 secures third week at top of UK’s movie charts

Wonder Woman 1984 is marking a third week at the top of the UK’s movie charts after clocking-up 72,000 sales following its release on DVD, Blu-ray & 4K UHD on March 22nd.

The film also takes the number 2 slot as part of a double bill boxset featuring it and the original Wonder Woman movie.

Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman enters the chart for the first time ever at Number 3 following the release of a new “Titans Of Cult” Steelbook.

Spider-Man: Far From Home holds at Number 4 as Dawn Of The Dead lands in the chart for the second time at Number 5. Joker drops four to Number 6 as Trolls World Tour climbs three to 7, and Avengers: Endgame lands at Number 8 this week.

Other big re-entries come from Blade Runner 2049 (9) which zooms back into the Top 10 following a 4k Steelbook release, and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters at Number 10, which enjoys a fresh resurgence as fans gear up to watch its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, which will be available for Home Rental from April 1 in the UK.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 31st March 2021

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 2 WONDER WOMAN/WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 3 BATMAN WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 4 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE RE 5 DAWN OF THE DEAD SECOND SIGHT 2 6 JOKER WARNER HOME VIDEO 10 7 TROLLS WORLD TOUR DREAMWORKS ANIMATION 5 8 AVENGERS – ENDGAME MARVEL FILMS RE 9 BLADE RUNNER 2049 SONY PICTURES HE RE 10 GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERS WARNER HOME VIDEO © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at mystical fantasy-adventure, Come Away starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo. Come Away will be available to Download & Keep from April 2.