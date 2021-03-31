SEENIT

Wonder Woman 1984 secures third week at top of UK’s movie charts

Wonder Woman 1984 is marking a third week at the top of the UK’s movie charts after clocking-up 72,000 sales following its release on DVD, Blu-ray & 4K UHD on March 22nd.

The film also takes the number 2 slot as part of a double bill boxset featuring it and the original Wonder Woman movie. 

Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman enters the chart for the first time ever at Number 3 following the release of a new “Titans Of Cult” Steelbook.

Spider-Man: Far From Home holds at Number 4 as Dawn Of The Dead lands in the chart for the second time at Number 5. Joker drops four to Number 6 as Trolls World Tour climbs three to 7, and Avengers: Endgame lands at Number 8 this week.

Other big re-entries come from Blade Runner 2049 (9) which zooms back into the Top 10 following a 4k Steelbook release, and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters at Number 10, which enjoys a fresh resurgence as fans gear up to watch its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, which will be available for Home Rental from April 1 in the UK.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 31st March 2021

LWPosTitleLabel
11WONDER WOMAN 1984WARNER HOME VIDEO
NEW2WONDER WOMAN/WONDER WOMAN 1984WARNER HOME VIDEO
NEW3BATMANWARNER HOME VIDEO
44SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOMESONY PICTURES HE
RE5DAWN OF THE DEADSECOND SIGHT
26JOKERWARNER HOME VIDEO
107TROLLS WORLD TOURDREAMWORKS ANIMATION
58AVENGERS – ENDGAMEMARVEL FILMS
RE9BLADE RUNNER 2049SONY PICTURES HE
RE10GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERSWARNER HOME VIDEO
This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at mystical fantasy-adventure, Come Away starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo. Come Away will be available to Download & Keep from April 2.

