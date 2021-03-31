Wonder Woman 1984 secures third week at top of UK’s movie charts

Wonder Woman 1984 is marking a third week at the top of the UK’s movie charts after clocking-up 72,000 sales following its release on DVD, Blu-ray & 4K UHD on March 22nd.
The film also takes the number 2 slot as part of a double bill boxset featuring it and the original Wonder Woman movie.
Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman enters the chart for the first time ever at Number 3 following the release of a new “Titans Of Cult” Steelbook.
Spider-Man: Far From Home holds at Number 4 as Dawn Of The Dead lands in the chart for the second time at Number 5. Joker drops four to Number 6 as Trolls World Tour climbs three to 7, and Avengers: Endgame lands at Number 8 this week.
Other big re-entries come from Blade Runner 2049 (9) which zooms back into the Top 10 following a 4k Steelbook release, and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters at Number 10, which enjoys a fresh resurgence as fans gear up to watch its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, which will be available for Home Rental from April 1 in the UK.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 31st March 2021
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|WONDER WOMAN 1984
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|2
|WONDER WOMAN/WONDER WOMAN 1984
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|3
|BATMAN
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|4
|4
|SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME
|SONY PICTURES HE
|RE
|5
|DAWN OF THE DEAD
|SECOND SIGHT
|2
|6
|JOKER
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|10
|7
|TROLLS WORLD TOUR
|DREAMWORKS ANIMATION
|5
|8
|AVENGERS – ENDGAME
|MARVEL FILMS
|RE
|9
|BLADE RUNNER 2049
|SONY PICTURES HE
|RE
|10
|GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at mystical fantasy-adventure, Come Away starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo. Come Away will be available to Download & Keep from April 2.