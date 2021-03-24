Wonder Woman 1984 stands firm in this week’s Official Film Chart

Wonder Woman 1984 retains the top spot in the Official Film Chart while former Joker rockets 18 places to Number 2, just ahead of Luc Besson’s 1994 action Leon – which enters the Official Film Chart for the first time at Number 3.

Spider-Man: Far From Home holds on to a place in the Top 5 at Number 4, while Avengers: Endgame climbs three to Number 5 to claim its 18th non-consecutive week in the Top 10.

Zombieland: Double Tap makes a return to the Top 10 at Number 6; 2001: A Space Odyssey enters the chart for the second time at Number 7; Captain America: The First Avenger flies in at Number 8 thanks to a new 4K steelbook, and former Number 1 Sing zooms back into the Official Film Chart at Number 9 after some time away.

Finally, Trolls World Tour zooms 14 places to round off this week’s countdown at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 24th March 2021

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO 20 2 JOKER WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 3 LEON STUDIOCANAL 3 4 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE 8 5 AVENGERS – ENDGAME MARVEL FILMS RE 6 ZOMBIELAND – DOUBLE TAP SONY PICTURES HE RE 7 2001 – A SPACE ODYSSEY WARNER HOME VIDEO RE 8 CAPTAIN AMERICA – THE FIRST AVENGER MARVEL FILMS RE 9 SING UNIVERSAL PICTURES 24 10 TROLLS WORLD TOUR DREAMWORKS ANIMATION © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at sci-fi rom-com Superintelligence starring Melissa McCarthy & James Corden, which is available to Download & Keep from 30 March.