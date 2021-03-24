SEENIT

Wonder Woman 1984 stands firm in this week’s Official Film Chart

Wonder Woman 1984 retains the top spot in the Official Film Chart while former Joker rockets 18 places to Number 2, just ahead of Luc Besson’s 1994 action Leon – which enters the Official Film Chart for the first time at Number 3. 

Spider-Man: Far From Home holds on to a place in the Top 5 at Number 4, while Avengers: Endgame climbs three to Number 5 to claim its 18th non-consecutive week in the Top 10.

Zombieland: Double Tap makes a return to the Top 10 at Number 6; 2001: A Space Odyssey enters the chart for the second time at Number 7; Captain America: The First Avenger flies in at Number 8 thanks to a new 4K steelbook, and former Number 1 Sing zooms back into the Official Film Chart at Number 9 after some time away.

Finally, Trolls World Tour zooms 14 places to round off this week’s countdown at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 24th March 2021

LWPosTitleLabel
11WONDER WOMAN 1984WARNER HOME VIDEO
202JOKERWARNER HOME VIDEO
NEW3LEONSTUDIOCANAL
34SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOMESONY PICTURES HE
85AVENGERS – ENDGAMEMARVEL FILMS
RE6ZOMBIELAND – DOUBLE TAPSONY PICTURES HE
RE72001 – A SPACE ODYSSEYWARNER HOME VIDEO
RE8CAPTAIN AMERICA – THE FIRST AVENGERMARVEL FILMS
RE9SINGUNIVERSAL PICTURES
2410TROLLS WORLD TOURDREAMWORKS ANIMATION
This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at sci-fi rom-com Superintelligence starring Melissa McCarthy & James Corden, which is available to Download & Keep from 30 March.

