Wonder Woman gets a final release date alongside other upcoming DC movies

In its 86-year history, DC Comics has grown from being a niche tabloid-sized comic book to becoming one of the key players in the Hollywood movie industry. Today the billion-dollar entertainment brand is owned by Warner Bros.

The power of the DC Comics brand has diversified into everything from movies and tv-shows to merchandising and theme parks. There is even a Batman day on September 17. And we can see also see the gaming industry catching up on this DC trend, with software providers introducing many enticing titles. The same can be said about the iGaming industry, where DC-branded slots and casino games have grown in popularity in recent years. If you do a little research on all the information for users about Coral casino and other brands offering DC Comics slots you can see that there is something for everyone, regardless of your favourite superhero.

Considering the rising popularity of the DC brand, the studio’s upcoming movies are looking loaded, but what will be the best movies that we should be really looking forward to seeing?

Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot returns as Diane Prince, otherwise known as Wonder Woman, in this sequel to the Wonder Woman movie of 2017. The film is due to be released on August 14 2020, and it will see the superhero taking on Cheetah who will be played by Kristen Wiig, as well as the evil media businessman Maxwell Lord.

The 2017 film was a massive critical and commercial success having racked up over $820 million in box office revenues. The new movie will once again feature Patty Jenkins in the director’s chair, and it will see the Amazonian demigoddess taking on her foes amid the backdrop of the late-era Cold War.

There will also be a reprise role for Chris Pine as Wonder Woman’s love interest. This is interesting as the Steve Trevor character got killed off in the first movie. Although there is plenty of debate about how Chris Pine makes his reappearance, it promises to be yet another spectacular outing for one of the best-loved female superheroes.

The Batman

Is there anything that can stop the progress of Batman? The character has been with us since 1939, and he got featured in anything from comic books to animated adventures like Batman Ninja. However, it’s still on the silver screen where Bruce Wayne shines the brightest, and The Batman is due for release on June 25 2021.

The Batman will take a look at the younger life of Bruce Wayne, and it will see Robert Pattinson taking up the bat-suit. Pattinson has previously avoided blockbuster roles since his Twilight days but took up the part after getting some advice from Christian Bale.

But any Batman movie is all about the villains. This time around we’ll get to see Zoe Kravitz playing Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, and there promises to be an exciting turn from Colin Farrell as Penguin. Plus with director Matt Reeves throwing out the original script that was co-written by Ben Affleck to start anew, it’s expected to be an exciting new start for this famously complicated superhero.

Suicide Squad 2

The original Suicide Squad movie of 2016 might not have been a massive critical hit, but with over $746 million in box office revenues, it’s not too much of a surprise to find that Warner Bros have been busy preparing a sequel.

The new movie is due to go out on August 6 2021, and it will see Margot Robbie reprising her much-loved role of Harley Quinn, and there’ll be returns from the likes of Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis and Jai Courtney.

Details are still scarce about what the plot of The Suicide Squad will be. But we know that filming wrapped at the end of February before the global lockdown came into force. The Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn wrote and directed the movie, and we can expect similar bad-ass action scenes from the original Suicide Squad film.

There’s a large number of new faces appearing in undisclosed roles in the new Suicide Squad movie, with the likes of Idris Elba rumoured to be playing a new villain. All of which should make for one of the biggest summer blockbusters of next year.