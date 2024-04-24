Wondery brings its podcast subscription service to the UK

Amazon’s podcast studio Wondery has launched its Wondery+ subscription service, which offers ad-free listening, exclusive content and early access to new episodes of selected titles, in the UK.

Costing for £5.99 per month or £44.99 annually, the service is available through the Wondery app and via Apple Podcasts.

Jen Sargent, CEO of Wondery, said: “The Wondery+ UK launch extends our commitment to the UK market, building on our long-term strategy to work alongside brilliant local storytellers and talent across all genres, to deliver podcast-first storytelling with relevance and appeal to local audiences.

“We’re excited to offer a unique new audio-on-demand service for our UK listeners.”