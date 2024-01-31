Wonka debuts as the UK’s Official Number 1 film

© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

Wonka is this week’s best selling movie, taking the top place in the Official Film Chart purely on the strength of digital sales. Starring Timothee Chalamet, the Willy Wonka origin story outsold the rest of the Top 5 combined.

The film tells the story of Roald Dahl’s beloved character (Chalamet) as he arrives in a city renowned for its chocolate, with dreams of opening his own shop – but soon finds himself battling sabotage and a cartel of greedy chocolatiers threatened by his potential.

Joining Chalamet are Olivia Colman, Matt Lucas, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson and Hugh Grant.

Also brand new this week is Disney’s Wish starring Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, shooting straight in at Number 2 also on digital downloads only.

Last week’s chart-topper The Marvels falls to Number 3, while Trolls Band Together finishes the week at 4, and Oppenheimer is at Number 5.

Bouncing back up two places is the film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s (6), and Barbie (7), closely followed by Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (8) which is down two.

Oscar-nominated historic drama Killers of the Flower Moon rises one place to Number 9, and The Equalizer 3 rounds out the Top 10 at Number 10, falling five places.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 31st January 2024