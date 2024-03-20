Wonka enjoys 5th week as UK’s bestselling movie with strong digital sales

Image © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

Wonka is enjoying a fifth non-consecutive week at Number 1 in the Official Film Chart, maintaining its lead after last week’s return to the top spot.

This week the film scored more than triple the sales of its closest competition, with digital sales accounting for 76% of its total.

Oppenheimer leaps five places to Number 2, while Migration drops one place to Number 3. Jumping four this week is Barbie, while Dune rounds off the Top 5 at Number 5.

Rom-com Anyone But You finishes at Number 6, just a handful of sales ahead of The Equalizer 3 which rockets 23 places back into the Top 10 at Number 7, following a surge in digital and physical sales over the last seven days.

Rounding out the Top 10 this week are The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (8), Academy Award winner Poor Things (9) and biographic drama Napoleon (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 20th March 2024