Wonka enjoys fourth week at top of the Official Film Chart

Wonka has returned to the top spot in the UK’s Official Film Chart – its fourth non-consecutive week at number 1 – following its release on disc. The film leapt three places back up the charts thanks to sales “in excess of 51,000”.

Animated adventure Migration lands straight in at Number 2 while Dune rises two places to sit at Number 3.

Last week’s chart-topper Anyone But You drops to Number 4, four-time Oscar-winner Poor Things drops two places to Number 5, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes finishes the week at Number 6.

Oppenheimer lands one place down on last week at Number 7, former Number 1 Barbie jumps five places this week (8) landing just ahead of second new entry, Napoleon (9).

Rounding out the Top 10 this week is musical biopic Elvis (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 13th March 2024