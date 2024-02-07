SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing & Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Wonka enjoys second week as the Number 1 film in the UK

-

Wonka is enjoying a second week as the UK’s Number 1 film after clocking up more than double the sales of its closest competition.

Timothee Chalamet’s turn as the eccentric chocolatier in this prequel to the events of Roald Dahl’s Charlie & The Chocolate Factory once again tops the Official Film Chart on digital sales only.

Also holding on to its position from last week is Disney’s latest musical fantasy Wish. Third place goes to Five Nights at Freddy’s which jumps three places following its release on physical formats. Meanwhile Trolls Band Together holds strong at Number 4, while The Marvels drops to Number 5. 

Oppenheimer claims its 11th consecutive week in the Top 10 as it finishes at Number 6 this week, just ahead of Barbie at Number 7, while Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie bounces back up four places to Number 8.

Multi-Oscar nominee Killers of the Flower Moon holds its place at Number 9 and rounding out the Top 10 is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 7th February 2024

LWPosTitleLabel
11WONKAWARNER HOME VIDEO
22WISHWALT DISNEY
63FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’SUNIVERSAL PICTURES
44TROLLS BAND TOGETHERUNIVERSAL PICTURES
35THE MARVELSWALT DISNEY
56OPPENHEIMERUNIVERSAL PICTURES
77BARBIEWARNER HOME VIDEO
128PAW PATROL – THE MIGHTY MOVIEPARAMOUNT
99KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOONPARAMOUNT
810THE HUNGER GAMES-THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDSLIONSGATE
© Official Charts Company 2024

POPULAR