Wonka triumphs over Aquaman in latest UK Official Film Chart

Image © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

Wonka makes a triumphant return to the top spot in the latest Official Film Chart having been usurped last week by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Timothee Chalamet’s turn as Willy Wonka finished more than 10,000 sales ahead of the Aquaman sequel which drops to Number 2 this week.

Meanwhile The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes rebounds to Number 3 while Disney’s Wish enjoys another week in the Top 5 at Number 4, and Barbie holds at Number 5.

Trolls Band Together is up two places (6) as Oppenheimer drops one (7). Action sequel Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 speeds back into the Top 10 (8), while frightening video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s drops two (9).

Rounding out the Top 10 this week is 2011 drama/romance film One Day which flies into the chart at Number 10, likely helped by the release of a Netflix series based on the same story.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 21st February 2024