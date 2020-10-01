Workout app Fiit app now available on Sky Q

Sky Q customers can now take part in 24 free fitness sessions through workout app Fiit which is available on their set top box from today.

In addition to the free lessons, Sky VIP customers can try the full Fiit experience free for 30-days and customers who sign up to the app will also receive a 25% discount on their first payment.

Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer at Sky said: “With Fiit on Sky Q, we’re making it easier for people to enjoy their fitness journey at home.

“This is just the first fitness experience to come to the platform, reflecting how important Sky Q is to home life.

“The TV experience is now about much more than our favourite show or movie, it’s how we listen to music, it’s about education, gaming, health and wellbeing and much more, and Sky Q continues to bring you more of what you love in one place in a way that’s easy and simple.”

Fiit CEO Daniel Shellard added: “Fiit is delighted to join forces with Sky Q to become their first-ever fitness streaming partner.

“We are dedicated to making fitness accessible to everybody and this latest launch will let Sky Q customers easily access our unmatched interactive fitness content through their Sky Q box.

“Streaming our category-leading workouts direct to their TVs. Driven by interactive experiences and consumers constantly evolving fitness habits, it’s predicted that the fitness streaming market will grow exponentially over the coming year, with predicted audience sizes comparable to that of entertainment streaming.

“Fiit is thrilled to be at the forefront of this trend with Sky Q, sitting on the platform alongside global giants Netflix and Spotify.”