World Cup – BBC iPlayer to offer extra pre & post-match analysis pop-up channel plus 4K UHD live coverage 

The BBC is bringing football fans an extra pop-up channel featuring build-up and post-match analysis for handpicked games throughout the World Cup.

Available exclusively on BBC iPlayer, the specially curated World Cup Extra channel will also feature live coverage of selected matches with alternative commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live throughout the tournament.

Other programmes include Match of the Day Top Ten plus a line-up of documentaries including Messi, which tells the enigmatic Argentine superstar’s story; Together Stronger, the story of Wales’s journey to their current status as tournament regulars; and How to Win the World Cup in which former winners of the famous trophy explain how they did it.

The broadcaster, which is sharing the UK rights to the competition with ITV, will also use iPlayer to offer all its live matches in 4K Ultra High-Definition.

Dan McGolpin, director of BBC iPlayer, said: “More and more people are going to BBC iPlayer for the biggest TV moments and enjoying the extra benefits that you get there, for the World Cup that means additional coverage before and after the big matches, alternative commentary from 5Live and every match live streamed in Ultra High Definition and High Dynamic Range.

“Together with brand new some new documentaries about football’s biggest World Cup stars and of course a breath-taking range of alternatives to the football, BBC iPlayer will be the best place to be over the coming weeks”