World Darts Championship tickets go on sale next week

Tickets for this year’s World Darts Championship go on sale next week, allowing fans to grab themselves the chance watch the action live at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace.

The contest, which starts on December 15th and runs through to the final on January 3rd, will see 96 top players from around the world compete for £2.5million in prize money.

Organisers PDC (the Professional Darts Corporation) have announced that tickets will go on sale in specific batches.

The first batch will be reserved exclusively for PDCTV annual members and will go on sale at 1200 BST on August 1st. To qualify to buy from this batch, fans will need to have held an active annual PDCTV subscription as of 1200 BST on July 29th.

A second batch goes on sale on August 2nd for non PDCTV subscribers. To be eligible to buy during this window, fans must register via the PDC website no later than 1200 BST on July 29th.

All remaining tickets will go on general sale on at 1200 BST on August 4th.

Full details of the tickets available for each date can be found on the PDC website.

The PDC says it will once again be working with its official ticketing partner, SeeTickets, to ensure the ethical resale of tickets through the Fan-To-Fan Resale Site where unwanted and spare tickets can only be sold at their original face value or less.

It’s also teaming up with partners in the UK, the Benelux region, and in Germany, Austria & Switzerland to offer travel packages, details of which will be confirmed “in due course”, as will information on hospitality packages.

The sport’s popularity has grown significantly in recent years with fans around the world now able to follow the action on local broadcasters, plus there’s a range of officially licensed merchandise for them to enjoy and, following in a long line of console and mobile games, there’s even an official slot game available through online casinos, such as Mr Vegas, which the PDC has said it hopes will further “broaden the appeal of the sport to more people across the globe”.

For those UK fans unable to grab themselves a ticket, the competition will once again be shown on Sky Sports as part of its multi-year broadcast deal which makes it the home of major darts competitions until at least 2025.

Fans can also keep up to date with developments throughout the year via the official PDC mobile app available for both iOS and Android handsets.

Earlier this year the World Darts Championship became the latest sporting event to be sponsored by online car retailer Cazoo which signed a multi-year deal to sponsor eight key PDC tournaments including the UK Open, Players Championship Finals and Masters.

The firm is now one of the UK’s largest sports sponsors, with deals spanning teams and tournaments across a portfolio of sports including football, cricket, rugby, golf, horse racing and snooker.