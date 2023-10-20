World’s Most Dangerous Roads to return to BBC’s Dave channel 

The BBC’s advert-funded channel Dave has commissioned a second series of World’s Most Dangerous Roads, its motoring series in which pairs of comedians “navigate some of the most treacherous roads around the world”.

The channel is owned by BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial and production arm, via its UKTV subsidiary which operates a mix of ad-funded and subscription channels in the UK.

Series one, which is available on the UKTV Play streaming service, reached an average audience of 654k individuals per episode and has achieved a total audience of over 4.1m.

The new episodes will see Jamali Maddix and Larry Dean head to the dramatic landscapes of Bhutan, Rhod Gilbert and Angela Barnes take on the Italian Alps, and Mike Wozniak and Ola Labib drive into the Namibian wilderness.

Slovenia will see David Harewood and Fraser James tackle its dangerous roads whilst Olga Koch and Thanyia Moore venture into the diverse terrain of Bulgaria.

Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara set out on a thrillingly scenic journey to Sri Lanka andDesiree Burch and Jessica Fostekew travel on Colorado’s notoriously dangerous ground. Finally, Seann Walsh and Joe Swash explore Guatemala’s not so safe turf.

World’s Most Dangerous Roads is produced by Ricochet, and commissioned for UKTV by Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning.

Rosen said: “I’m delighted to be working with Ricochet to bring World’s Most Dangerous Roads back for a second time.

“This series will continue to deliver heart stopping moments, set against spectacular landscapes as our often terrified celebrities battle some of the world’s toughest roads.

“It also provides revealing insights into their real world friendships while they undertake the adventure of a lifetime.”