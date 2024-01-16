WW2 drama Masters of the Air arrives on Apple TV+ next week 

Image: Apple

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air, the new WW2 drama from executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, will be available to stream on Apple TV+ next Friday (January 26th).

The nine-episode drama follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Nate Mann lead a cast which also includes Raff Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa.

Based on the book by Donald L. Miller the series is executive produced by Spielberg, Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

New episodes will be available to stream each week.