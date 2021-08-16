WWE SuperCard launches SummerSlam ’21

2K has announced the release of the SummerSlam ’21 card tier and debut of the new periodic, limited-time RewardMania game mode in WWE SuperCard, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games.

The new card tier is packed with 60+ new cards representing past and present WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, The Rock, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks and more.

RewardMania brings epic rewards to the ring, as players can earn Reward Coupons from the draft board or from card packs to enter limited-time events.

A variety of prizes are available and RewardMania run times can be any length, with events taking place at set intervals. Players only have a limited time to earn Reward Coupons once each event goes live and the first event will kick off on August 25.

For more information on WWE SuperCard and 2K, visit the game’s official website