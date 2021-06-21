Wynonna Earp season 1-4 boxset is coming to Blu-ray and DVD

Wynonna Earp Season 4

A complete Wynonna Earp seasons 1 – 4 boxset is coming to Blu-ray, DVD & Download-to-Own from 5th July, alongside a standalone season 4 release, both from Dazzler Media.

Synopsis:

Based on the popular comic series, Wynonna Earp follows the life of the great-great granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp.

She inherits his famous gun ‘peacemaker’ and the demon-fighting family curse that comes with it.

With the help of her younger sister Waverly, Agent Xavier Dolls, notorious gunslinger Doc Holliday and Officer Nicole Haught, Wynonna must rid her hometown of the Revenants, all 77 of them, to finally break the curse.