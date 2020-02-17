Years and Years and Line of Duty return to iPlayer

Picture Shows: Daniel (RUSSELL TOVEY), Ruby (JADE ALLEYNE), Edith (JESSICA HYNES), Rosie (RUTH MADELEY), Muriel (ANNE REID), Stephen (RORY KINNEAR), Celeste (T’NIA MILLER), Bethany (LYDIA WEST) in Years and Years. – (C) Red Productions – Photographer: Guy Farrow

Drama fans can now re-enjoy two of the BBC’s biggest hits of 2019 after the BBC added Years and Years and Line of Duty to iPlayer.

Written by Russell T Davies, Years and Years follows the Lyons family through a tumultuous 15 years into Britain’s future. As society changes faster than ever, the family experience everything we hope for in the future – and everything we fear.

The hit drama stars Emma Thompson, Rory Kinnear, T’Nia Miller, Russell Tovey, Jessica Hynes, Ruth Madeley and Anne Reid and is available on iPlayer from today.

Also available is the complete boxset of Jed Mercurio’s critically-acclaimed police thriller Line of Duty, including last year’s series which drew record audiences of 13.6m viewers.

Dan McGolpin, Controller of BBC iPlayer said: “I am so pleased that these incredible shows are returning to BBC iPlayer, giving all of us a new opportunity to immerse ourselves in them.

“Years and Years projects forward 15 years into the future whilst brilliantly tapping into present day anxieties, whilst Line of Duty never fails to surprise and delight across five thrilling series.”