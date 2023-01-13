Yellowjackets season two gets new teaser trailer

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in Yellowjackets Season 2. Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME.

A new teaser trailer has been released for the second season of Yellowjackets which comes to Paramount+ UK on March 24th.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the Emmy nominated drama tells the story of a girls high school soccer team who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Leading the cast are Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Joining them for the second season are Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) plus Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season-long guest arc.