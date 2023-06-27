Yellowstone prequel 1923 is coming to Blu-ray and DVD

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Season one of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, is getting a Blu-ray and DVD release in August.

The eight episode series introduced viewers to a new line-up of Duttons, led by Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren), and the challenges they face to secure the future of the Yellowstone ranch – including the machinations of adversaries Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton).

The series also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.

Created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, the epic drama debuted on streaming service Paramount+ last December and has been renewed for a second season.

Set for release on August 12th, the Blu-ray and DVD release features 2 hours of extras including a feature centring on Aminah Nieves’ Teonna Rainwater, an extended ‘making of’ featurette and an interview with the show’s video editor.