Yesterday commissions two more series of Bangers & Cash

UKTV’s Yesterday has commissioned two more series of its popular car auction show, Bangers & Cash. The news comes ahead of the third series’ debut in October.

The show follows classic car auctioneers the Mathewsons as they discover all manner of forgotten motors and memorabilia, offering them to the public at auction from their HQ in the quintessentially British village of Thornton-le-Dale, North Yorkshire.

The upcoming third series sees the Mathewsons as busy as ever, finding and auctioning some of the most interesting cars in British automotive history, including a mighty Jensen Interceptor, a rare Aston Martin DB6 and a trio of fabulous Ford Capris.

In addition to their broadcast on Yesterday, all episodes will be available on UKTV Play.

Andy Joynson, executive producer for Yorkshire-based indie, Air TV said: “We’re delighted with this new order for more Bangers & Cash. It’s been a pleasure to capture the desire and dedication that the Mathewsons have for the world of classics.

“That enthusiasm runs through the veins of the whole production and we’re so pleased we can continue to share that with the channel and its viewers – who are just as passionate and dedicated as we are!”

Yesterday’s Gerald Casey added: “I’m thrilled there will continue to be new episodes of Bangers & Cash in the Yesterday schedule. Air TV do a wonderful job at presenting the Mathewsons’ love for classic cars.

“We don’t often commission such a large number of episodes, especially before the latest series has even aired, but this commitment just goes to show how much we at Yesterday, and our viewers, love this series.”