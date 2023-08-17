Yesterday orders four new series of Bangers & Cash 

Image: Air TV / UKTV

Car show Bangers & Cash has been renewed for a further four series – totalling 46 episodes – by Yesterday, the factual-themed channel owned by the BBC.

The series, made by Air TV, follows the work of the Mathewsons Classic Car Auction, a three-generation dynasty of classic car auctioneers, and is one of the channel’s most popular programmes.

Yesterday has also ordered 12 more episodes of spin-off Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics, which will be aired across two new series.

The advert funded channel is part of UKTV, the multi-channel broadcaster owned by the BBC’s commercial arm, which operates a mix of free and subscription channels in the UK.

Both programmes are also available on streaming service UKTV Play.

UKTV’s Kirsty Hanson said, “I’m so pleased we can demonstrate our commitment to Air TV, the Mathewsons, and our viewers with such a large order of episodes for Bangers & Cash.

“It’s such a pleasure to work on the Bangers & Cash franchise and I’m personally very excited to continue our collaboration across the next few years.”

Gerald Casey, channel director for Yesterday, said: “Bangers is at the heart of the Yesterday schedule and it’s a phenomenal achievement to be able to recommission so many new series at once.

“We’re proud that we can continue to make a programme that resonates with such a large audience and continues to excite both Yesterday and UKTV Play viewers.”

Air TV’s Andy Joynson said, “I’m delighted that UKTV have committed to creating so many new series of Bangers & Cash and Restoring Classics.

“There really is a limitless supply of astonishing cars out there for the Mathewsons to feature, restore and auction. It’s a privilege to be able to spend more time making a programme we love making.”