YouView announces move away from ‘direct to consumer’ as mobile app is axed

Connected TV platform YouView is axing its mobile app – which allows users to set recordings while out of the home – and says it will in future be up to commercial partners to provide their own branded apps for customers.

The platform powers the pay-TV services from BT, Plusnet and TalkTalk, and is also offered on selected Sony smart TVs and Humax set top boxes.

YouView offers access to Freeview plus subscription channels sold by its ISP partners and catch-up and subscription on demand content, including Netflix and Prime Video.

In a post on its website YouView says it’s moving away from ‘direct to consumer’ products and will in future focus on “delivering best in class TV technology services direct to our customers BT, TalkTalk, Humax and Sony.”

The app will be removed from the App Store and Google Play on March 31st.

BT TV customers have access to a dedicated mobile app “which offers comparable functionality to the YouView app,” as well as offering live access to the ISP’s subscription channels.