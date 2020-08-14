Zack Snyder’s 300 is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Zack Snyder’s 300 is getting an Ultra HD Blu-ray release on October 5th and will also be released as a digital download on October 6th.

Based on the stylized graphic novel from icon Frank Miller (Sin City), 300 is an epic action-adventure about the 300 Spartan warriors led by the heroic King Leonidas who challenged Xerxes and his massive Persian army at the ancient Battle of Thermopylae.

Facing insurmountable odds, they fought to the death to defend their honor and freedom, inspiring all of Greece to unite against the enemy.

The film combines stunning live action with virtual backgrounds and features spectacular performances from Gerard Butler (Reign of Fire, Olympus Has Fallen), Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones,” The Purge) David Wenham (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) and Rodrigo Santoro (“Westworld,” Love Actually).

The 4K Blu-ray Ultra HD disc 300 includes more than 3 hours of previously released special features, including commentary from Zack Snyder and features the film in HDR and with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment.

