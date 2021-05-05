Zack Snyder’s Justice League enjoys second week at Number 1

SEENIT

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is enjoying a second week in the Number 1 spot  on the UK’s Official Film Chart thanks to another week of high digital downloads.

The long awaited edit of the film holds off several other DC entries in this week’s Top 10 including Wonder Woman 1984 (2), 2016’s prequel Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (3) and award winner Joker (5).

This week’s highest new entry comes from British comedy Blithe Spirit, starring Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann and Judi Dench.

 A writer suffering from writer’s block attends a séance, but the Medium accidentally summons the spirit of his first wife – leading to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife.

At Number 6 is two-time Oscar winner Judas & The Black Messiah, starring LaKeith Stanfield and featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Daniel Kaluuya for his portrayal of Fred Hampton, the Chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party.

Japanese classic cult shocker Battle Royale debuts at Number 7 this week following the release of a new Limited Edition 4K boxset. The Greatest Showman drops to Number 8, while Jumanji: The Next Level zooms 21 places back to Number 9, and Let Him Go finishes at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 5th May 2021

LWPosTitleLabel
11ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUEWARNER HOME VIDEO
22WONDER WOMAN 1984WARNER HOME VIDEO
RE3BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICEWARNER HOME VIDEO
NEW4BLITHE SPIRIT (2021)UNIVERSAL PICTURES
45JOKERWARNER HOME VIDEO
NEW6JUDAS & THE BLACK MESSIAHWARNER HOME VIDEO
NEW7BATTLE ROYALEARROW FILMS
58THE GREATEST SHOWMAN20TH CENTURY FOX HE
309JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVELSONY PICTURES HE
810LET HIM GOUNIVERSAL PICTURES

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview Denzel Washington & Rami Malek’s The Little Things which is available to Download & Keep from 10 May.

