Zack Snyder’s Justice League enjoys second week at Number 1

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is enjoying a second week in the Number 1 spot on the UK’s Official Film Chart thanks to another week of high digital downloads.

The long awaited edit of the film holds off several other DC entries in this week’s Top 10 including Wonder Woman 1984 (2), 2016’s prequel Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (3) and award winner Joker (5).

This week’s highest new entry comes from British comedy Blithe Spirit, starring Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann and Judi Dench.

A writer suffering from writer’s block attends a séance, but the Medium accidentally summons the spirit of his first wife – leading to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife.

At Number 6 is two-time Oscar winner Judas & The Black Messiah, starring LaKeith Stanfield and featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Daniel Kaluuya for his portrayal of Fred Hampton, the Chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party.

Japanese classic cult shocker Battle Royale debuts at Number 7 this week following the release of a new Limited Edition 4K boxset. The Greatest Showman drops to Number 8, while Jumanji: The Next Level zooms 21 places back to Number 9, and Let Him Go finishes at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 5th May 2021

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE WARNER HOME VIDEO 2 2 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO RE 3 BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 4 BLITHE SPIRIT (2021) UNIVERSAL PICTURES 4 5 JOKER WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 6 JUDAS & THE BLACK MESSIAH WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 7 BATTLE ROYALE ARROW FILMS 5 8 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 30 9 JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 8 10 LET HIM GO UNIVERSAL PICTURES

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview Denzel Washington & Rami Malek’s The Little Things which is available to Download & Keep from 10 May.