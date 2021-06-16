Zack Snyder’s Justice League recaptures the Number 1 slot in this week’s film chart

Zack Snyder’s Justice League returns to Number 1 on the Official Film Chart, pushing Godzilla vs. Kong into second place. A margin of just 550 sales sees the DC superhero flick enjoy a fifth non-consecutive week in the top slot.

Justice League boasts this week’s highest sales on physical formats, while Godzilla vs. Kong is the week’s biggest seller on digital download.

A Quiet Place sneaks up one place to Number 3 as fans catch up with the original following its sequel’s release in cinemas, knocking Tom & Jerry: The Movie to Number 4. Animated adventure Raya And The Last Dragon holds tight at Number 5, and Wonder Woman 1984 swoops up one place to Number 6.

Classic action-adventure collection Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures flies in at Number 7 – entering the chart for the very first time thanks to a new the release of a new 4K boxset. Chaos Walking drops two places to Number 8, landing just ahead of this week’s highest brand new entry, 2 Hearts, at Number 9.

Entering on digital downloads only, 2 Hearts is a romantic drama telling the stories of two couples whose narratives unfold in different decades and different places – until a hidden connection brings them together in unimaginable ways, challenging the audience to believe that anything is possible.

Finally, former chart-topper Tenet returns to the Official Film Chart countdown after climbing six places to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 16th June 2021

LW Pos Title Label 2 1 ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE WARNER HOME VIDEO 1 2 GODZILLA VS KONG WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 3 A QUIET PLACE PARAMOUNT 3 4 TOM & JERRY – THE MOVIE (2021) WARNER HOME VIDEO 5 5 RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON WALT DISNEY 7 6 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 7 INDIANA JONES – THE COMPLETE ADVENTURES PARAMOUNT 6 8 CHAOS WALKING LIONSGATE NEW 9 2 HEARTS UNIVERSAL PICTURES 16 10 TENET WARNER HOME VIDEO © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at Jonathan Rhys Meyers in adventure-drama Edge Of The World, which is available to download & keep from 21 June.