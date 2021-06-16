Zack Snyder’s Justice League recaptures the Number 1 slot in this week’s film chart

Zack Snyder’s Justice League returns to Number 1 on the Official Film Chart, pushing Godzilla vs. Kong into second place. A margin of just 550 sales sees the DC superhero flick enjoy a fifth non-consecutive week in the top slot.
Justice League boasts this week’s highest sales on physical formats, while Godzilla vs. Kong is the week’s biggest seller on digital download.
A Quiet Place sneaks up one place to Number 3 as fans catch up with the original following its sequel’s release in cinemas, knocking Tom & Jerry: The Movie to Number 4. Animated adventure Raya And The Last Dragon holds tight at Number 5, and Wonder Woman 1984 swoops up one place to Number 6.
Classic action-adventure collection Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures flies in at Number 7 – entering the chart for the very first time thanks to a new the release of a new 4K boxset. Chaos Walking drops two places to Number 8, landing just ahead of this week’s highest brand new entry, 2 Hearts, at Number 9.
Entering on digital downloads only, 2 Hearts is a romantic drama telling the stories of two couples whose narratives unfold in different decades and different places – until a hidden connection brings them together in unimaginable ways, challenging the audience to believe that anything is possible.
Finally, former chart-topper Tenet returns to the Official Film Chart countdown after climbing six places to Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 16th June 2021
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|2
|1
|ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|1
|2
|GODZILLA VS KONG
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|4
|3
|A QUIET PLACE
|PARAMOUNT
|3
|4
|TOM & JERRY – THE MOVIE (2021)
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|5
|5
|RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
|WALT DISNEY
|7
|6
|WONDER WOMAN 1984
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|7
|INDIANA JONES – THE COMPLETE ADVENTURES
|PARAMOUNT
|6
|8
|CHAOS WALKING
|LIONSGATE
|NEW
|9
|2 HEARTS
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|16
|10
|TENET
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at Jonathan Rhys Meyers in adventure-drama Edge Of The World, which is available to download & keep from 21 June.