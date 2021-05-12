Zack Snyder’s Justice League tops charts for third week

Justice League and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and (C) DC Comics

Zack Snyder’s Justice League scoops a third consecutive week at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart.

On digital downloads only the bumper four-hour cut of the film still holds off close competition from DCEU sister film Wonder Woman 1984 (2) for another chart-topping week.

Horror reboot Wrong Turn makes its Top 10 debut at Number 3. A group of friends hiking the USA’s Appalachian Trail venture off the beaten track, and find themselves confronted by the deadly ‘Foundation’ – a group of settlers who have lived in the mountains for over 150 years.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings up eight places to 4, Jumanji: The Next Level jumps four to Number 5 and award-winning Judas and the Black Messiahholds strong at Number 6. Joker drops two places to Number 7, while the mind-bending Tenet flies six to Number 8.

1982 Sci-Fi classic Blade Runner makes enters the Official Film Chart for the first time at Number 9, thanks to a new 4K Steelbook edition. Finally, Avengers: Endgame rises up six spots to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 12th May 2021

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE WARNER HOME VIDEO 2 2 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO 35 3 WRONG TURN SIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT 12 4 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE 9 5 JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 6 6 JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH WARNER HOME VIDEO 5 7 JOKER WARNER HOME VIDEO 14 8 TENET WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 9 BLADE RUNNER WARNER HOME VIDEO 16 10 AVENGERS – ENDGAME MARVEL FILMS © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at Tom & Jerry: The Movie, which sees the classic cartoon duo return to cause commotion in the real-life big city. Tom & Jerry: The Movie is available to Download & Keep from 17 May.