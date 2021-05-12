Zack Snyder’s Justice League tops charts for third week

Zack Snyder’s Justice League scoops a third consecutive week at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart.
On digital downloads only the bumper four-hour cut of the film still holds off close competition from DCEU sister film Wonder Woman 1984 (2) for another chart-topping week.
Horror reboot Wrong Turn makes its Top 10 debut at Number 3. A group of friends hiking the USA’s Appalachian Trail venture off the beaten track, and find themselves confronted by the deadly ‘Foundation’ – a group of settlers who have lived in the mountains for over 150 years.
Spider-Man: Far From Home swings up eight places to 4, Jumanji: The Next Level jumps four to Number 5 and award-winning Judas and the Black Messiahholds strong at Number 6. Joker drops two places to Number 7, while the mind-bending Tenet flies six to Number 8.
1982 Sci-Fi classic Blade Runner makes enters the Official Film Chart for the first time at Number 9, thanks to a new 4K Steelbook edition. Finally, Avengers: Endgame rises up six spots to Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 12th May 2021
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|2
|2
|WONDER WOMAN 1984
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|35
|3
|WRONG TURN
|SIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT
|12
|4
|SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME
|SONY PICTURES HE
|9
|5
|JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL
|SONY PICTURES HE
|6
|6
|JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|5
|7
|JOKER
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|14
|8
|TENET
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|9
|BLADE RUNNER
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|16
|10
|AVENGERS – ENDGAME
|MARVEL FILMS
This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at Tom & Jerry: The Movie, which sees the classic cartoon duo return to cause commotion in the real-life big city. Tom & Jerry: The Movie is available to Download & Keep from 17 May.