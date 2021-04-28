Zack Snyder’s Justice League tops Official Film Chart

Image (C) 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Justice League and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and (C) DC Comics

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has knocked Wonder Woman 1984 from the Number 1 spot on the Official Film Chart purely on the strength of digital downloads.

The former six-week Number 1 holder is now at number 2 while Nicolas Cage comedy-horror Willy’s Wonderland debuts at Number 3 and Joker lands at Number 4.

The Greatest Showman jumps seven to Number 5 and Disney/Pixar’s two-time Oscar winner Soul drops four to Number 6. Godzilla: King of the Monsters falls to Number 7, while Let Him Go rises one place to Number 8 in its second week.

At Number 9, cult slasher collection Urban Legend Trilogy makes its debut following the release of a limited-edition Blu-ray boxset of Urban Legend, Urban Legends: Final Cut and Urban Legends: Bloody Mary. Finally, Spider-Man: Far From Home lands at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 28th April 2021

LW Pos Title Label NEW 1 ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE WARNER HOME VIDEO 1 2 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 3 WILLY’S WONDERLAND SIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT 3 4 JOKER WARNER HOME VIDEO 12 5 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 2 6 SOUL WALT DISNEY 4 7 GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERS WARNER HOME VIDEO 9 8 LET HIM GO UNIVERSAL PICTURES NEW 9 URBAN LEGEND TRILOGY 88 FILMS 6 10 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of horror reboot Wrong Turn, which is available to buy on DVD & Blu-ray from 3 May.