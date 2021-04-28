SEENIT

Zack Snyder’s Justice League tops Official Film Chart

-

Image (C) 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Justice League and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and (C) DC Comics

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has knocked Wonder Woman 1984 from the Number 1 spot on the Official Film Chart purely on the strength of digital downloads.

The former six-week Number 1 holder is now at number 2 while Nicolas Cage comedy-horror Willy’s Wonderland debuts at Number 3 and Joker lands at Number 4.

The Greatest Showman jumps seven to Number 5 and Disney/Pixar’s two-time Oscar winner Soul drops four to Number 6. Godzilla: King of the Monsters falls to Number 7, while Let Him Go rises one place to Number 8 in its second week.

At Number 9, cult slasher collection Urban Legend Trilogy makes its debut following the release of a limited-edition Blu-ray boxset of Urban Legend, Urban Legends: Final Cut and Urban Legends: Bloody Mary. Finally, Spider-Man: Far From Home lands at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 28th April 2021

LWPosTitleLabel
NEW1ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUEWARNER HOME VIDEO
12WONDER WOMAN 1984WARNER HOME VIDEO
NEW3WILLY’S WONDERLANDSIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT
34JOKERWARNER HOME VIDEO
125THE GREATEST SHOWMAN20TH CENTURY FOX HE
26SOULWALT DISNEY
47GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERSWARNER HOME VIDEO
98LET HIM GOUNIVERSAL PICTURES
NEW9URBAN LEGEND TRILOGY88 FILMS
610SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOMESONY PICTURES HE

