Zack Snyder’s Justice League tops Official Film Chart

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has knocked Wonder Woman 1984 from the Number 1 spot on the Official Film Chart purely on the strength of digital downloads.
The former six-week Number 1 holder is now at number 2 while Nicolas Cage comedy-horror Willy’s Wonderland debuts at Number 3 and Joker lands at Number 4.
The Greatest Showman jumps seven to Number 5 and Disney/Pixar’s two-time Oscar winner Soul drops four to Number 6. Godzilla: King of the Monsters falls to Number 7, while Let Him Go rises one place to Number 8 in its second week.
At Number 9, cult slasher collection Urban Legend Trilogy makes its debut following the release of a limited-edition Blu-ray boxset of Urban Legend, Urban Legends: Final Cut and Urban Legends: Bloody Mary. Finally, Spider-Man: Far From Home lands at Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 28th April 2021
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|NEW
|1
|ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|1
|2
|WONDER WOMAN 1984
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|3
|WILLY’S WONDERLAND
|SIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT
|3
|4
|JOKER
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|12
|5
|THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|2
|6
|SOUL
|WALT DISNEY
|4
|7
|GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|9
|8
|LET HIM GO
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|NEW
|9
|URBAN LEGEND TRILOGY
|88 FILMS
|6
|10
|SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME
|SONY PICTURES HE
This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of horror reboot Wrong Turn, which is available to buy on DVD & Blu-ray from 3 May.