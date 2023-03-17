Zerouno Games reveals first three ‘Retro Golden Age’ releases 

Zerouno Games has revealed the first three games to be released under its Retro Golden Age label that will be released this March.

The label is intended to take players “back to the roots of Spanish videogames, to the action and adventure games of much earlier generations.”

Goody

Eighties action, platform and puzzle game original from the SPECTRUM console, puts you in the shoes of an expert bank robber in an updated version for Steam with improvements such as saving, filters and screen configuration and achievements with the best Spanish hits.

Livingstone, I Presume

David Livingstone, a famous English missionary and explorer, went to Africa on a health and mapping mission to establish the Zambeza and Nile river basins, when he disappeared…



But after several years without news of him, the New York Herald newspaper sent the British explorer and journalist Henry Morton Stanley in search of him. His starting point: Zanzibar, the last place he was seen alive.

Operation Alexandra

Arcade videogame set inside an abandoned military base in Alexandra Land, inside the Arctic Circle, inhabited by unknown beings. Our protagonist must use his skills to fight enemies and his intelligence to advance to the depths of the base and unravel the mysteries it hides.

All three titles will be available as a bundle named Boomer Pack priced at €14.99 or €5.99 separately on via Steam and will be released on March 31st.



