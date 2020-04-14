Zu Warriors From The Magic Mountain – the inspiration for Big Trouble in Little China – is coming to Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is releasing Zu Warriors From The Magic Mountain, the supernatural fantasy adventure from legendary Hong Kong director Tsui Hark, on April 20th.

Presented from a brand new 2K restoration, the film will be making its worldwide debut on Blu-ray as part of the Eureka Classics range.

One of the most important cinematic achievements in Hong Kong cinema, Tsui Hark’s Zu Warriors from the Magic Mountain birthed the modern-day special effects industry in Hong Kong, and influenced filmmakers around the world, including John Carpenter who credited the film as the inspiration for Big Trouble in Little China.

Featuring an all-star cast led by Yuen Biao (Wheels on Meals, Project A) as young soldier Dik Ming-kei, currently caught in a war between two rival armies during the Tang Dynasty.

Taking sanctuary in a cave within the ominous Zu Mountain, he becomes entangled in a battle with supernatural forces beyond his comprehension.

Special Features:

Cantonese, and English soundtrack options, original monaural presentations

Newly translated English subtitles

Brand new and exclusive select-scene audio commentary by critic and Asian cinema expert Tony Rayns

Brand new and exclusive interview with Tsui Hark – a lengthy and in-depth interview with director Tsui Hark filmed in 2020 exclusively for this release

Zu: Time Warrior [93 mins] – the export cut of the film produced for European theatres, featuring a wraparound segment with Yuen Biao as a modern-day college student who is transported, Wizard of Oz style, to 10th Century China

Tsui Hark – episode of Son of the Incredibly Strange Film Show originally aired on British television in 1989

Alternate opening credits, restored to their original Western presentation

Archival Interview with Yien Biao [12 mins]

Archival Interview with Mang Hoi [20 mins]

Archival interview with Moon Lee [20 mins]

Trailers

